3 drug pushers arrested in Lapu-Lapu City

Three suspected pushers were arrested in a drug bust in Barangay Calawisan, Lapu-Lapu City on March 23, Friday morning.

Leia Albiar, PDEA-7 spokesperson said they seized 15 packs of white crystalline believed to be Shabu from the suspects weighing about 500 grams. The contraband is worth P2.5 million.

Arrested were Kirby Berame, Ronel Jay Bering, and Demetrio Berame Jr.

Suspects are now detained at the Lapu-Lapu Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.