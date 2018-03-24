Heightened security for the Holy Week

Security measure is in place in Cebu port terminals as part of the “Oplan: Semana Santa” for the Holy Week celebration in Cebu.

Cebu Port Security Division, Supt. Arche Guinitara of Cebu Port Authority (CPA) said that they are requesting for an additional 44 personnel, on top of their existing 380 security personnel, to man the terminals.

Guinitara also urges passengers to come early as they will undergo “lengthy” security procedures as part of their security measures.

“Dapat moabot sila sa pantalan two hours before kay ang checking sa pasahero kay gi increase nato ug naay uban na madelayed,” he said in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News.

Passengers will be made to walk through a metal detector, while their baggage will be inspected through X-ray scanners so they can have their entry to the pre-departure area of the terminal.

If necessary, he added that they will conduct a manual inspection through a “patdown” or frisking.

Guinitara said they are expecting at least 10,000 influx of passengers starting on Wednesday, next week.