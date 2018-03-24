Ex-inmate shot dead on C. Padilla st.

A man was shot dead by two men on board a motorcycle on C. Padilla St., Barangay San Nicholas, Cebu City.

The 34-year-old ex-detainee identified as Niño Tañajora was reportedly sitting at the back of a multicab when the incident happened.

According to SPO1 Winston Ybanez, city police homicide investigator, a love triangle is now being eyed in the killing.

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the capture of the assailants.