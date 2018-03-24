Ex-inmate shot dead on C. Padilla st.
By Benjie B. Talisic March 24,2018
A man was shot dead by two men on board a motorcycle on C. Padilla St., Barangay San Nicholas, Cebu City.
The 34-year-old ex-detainee identified as Niño Tañajora was reportedly sitting at the back of a multicab when the incident happened.
According to SPO1 Winston Ybanez, city police homicide investigator, a love triangle is now being eyed in the killing.
Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the capture of the assailants.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.