Barug Team Rama bloc questions sports hub in SRP

The opposition bloc in the Cebu City Council questioned Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s plans to put up a sports hub at a 26-hectare lot bought by SM and Ayala at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The Barug Team Rama bloc voted in favor of a corollary motion by one of their own Councilor Eduardo Rama Jr. to invite officials from SM and Ayala to shed light on their plans to develop the land.

Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella voted to break the tie between Barug Team Rama and the Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK) bloc who voted against the motion. Councilor Joel Garganera earlier accused the mayor of politicking.

Garganera said while he won’t “pass judgement” on the sale of the lot to SM and Ayala by the previous administration, he questions the mayor’s unilateral decision to declare the P16.7 billion contract “invalid and illegal.”

“I believe that the people of Cebu deserve beneficial projects executed within the boundaries of the law and without stepping on the rights of another,” the councilor said.

Rama questioned Osmeña’s plans to put up a sports facility in the SRP since there the private sector is willing to help.

Last March 15, Osmeña announced that he wants to retrieve Lot Number 8-B-1 purchased by SM and Ayala, as a consortium, in 2015 at a bid of P10 billion.

The mayor said he wants to build a one-stop sports hub that includes football, soccer, baseball fields, and a diving pool at the area within this year.