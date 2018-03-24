Mandaue extends winning streak to three in Gov’s Cup V’ball

MANDAUE remained undefeated as it dealt Liloan its first loss via a 25-19, 25-15 decision in the ongoing Cebu Provincial Sports Commission’s Governor’s Cup 2018 Volleyball Tournament at the Poro Municipal Gym.

The win gave Mandaue the solo leadership in the first bracket of the north division as it extend its winning streak to three in as many games while Liloan dropped to 2-1 (win-loss).

Mandaue team captain Shiela Mae Kiseo played a huge role in her team’s win as her three consecutive service aces gave them the first set.

The 16-year-old Kiseo, who also plays for the University of San Jose-Recoletos in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc., (CESAFI), started the second set with another two straight service aces leading to Mandaue erecting a 5-0 lead which was interrupted by the effort of Liloan’s Villa-Ann Perales.

However, Mandaue was unfazed and went on to a commanding 11-3 advantage forcing Liloan to call for timeout but to no avail as they eventually conceded the game.

“I am very happy because the team performed very well today,” Mandaue City assistant coach Roel Gestopa said. “We made an intense preparation for this match because Liloan is one of the strongest team in our cluster,” he added.

Gestopa said that Liloan played well but his team was hungrier for the win.

“Our coaching staff are very thankful that our players is in a really good condition to compete,” Gestopa shared. “In the upcoming games, we will train harder. Expect a better Mandaue because we want the Governor’s Cup.”

In another game, Consolacion defeated the home team Poro, 25-17, 25-12, led by the spiking duo of Mitzi Panangin, who plays for the University of Southern Philippines Foundation in the Cesafi, and Tracy Cortes.

In the south division, Carcar routed Talisay, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17, while Moalboal bested Ginatilan, 25-11, 25-12, and Dumanjug outsmarted Alegria, 25-20, 25-11.