OPSI road warriors expect bigger fights

Demecillo, Rosales’ impressive victories abroad means more fights in the future

Bigger fights await two of Omega Pro Sports International’s (OPSI) road warriors Kenny “Big Heart” Demecillo and Jessie Cris “Jimdomar” Rosales after both logged stunning victories last March 18 in separate fights abroad.

Demecillo knocked out Russian Vyacheslav Mirzaev in Russia while Rosales downed Australian Ibrahim Balla in Australia.

The 25-year-old Demecillo knocked out the erstwhile unbeaten Mirzaev in the fourth round of their 10-round non-title duel to up his record to 14 wins, with eight knockouts, along with four defeats and two draws.

The 26-year-old Rosales (21-1-1,10KOs) clinched the World Boxing Association (WBA) Oceania featherweight title by knocking out Balla (13-2-0,7KOs) in the second round in Australia.

OPSI Vice President Jerome Calatrava already expects a lot of offers abroad after Demecillo and Rosales’ breakthrough performances.

“The odds were against them in that time and they both faced Olympians who had promising records but they prevailed. So right now, we will wait for an offer abroad because for sure a lot of promoters out there will be very interested to sign them to fight again abroad,” said Calatrava in a press conference yesterday at the Manggahan Restaurant along with Rosales, Demecillo and the rest of Omega Boxing Gym’s team.

Both Demecillo and Rosales said they will be returning to training this April.

Currently, OPSI has 24 elite boxers in its stable, including World Boxing Organization (WBO) regional champions Jhack “El Capitan” Tepora and Christian “The Bomb” Araneta, along with prospects Tomjune “Wardog” Mangubat and Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) bantamweight champion Jahleel “Iron Chin” Payao.

According to Omega Boxing Gym’s head trainer Jinggoy Jungco, they would rather send their boxers abroad and take the risk of fighting more favored opponents in hostile territories rather than pit them against opponents in local fight cards.

“We can choose the opponents here in the Philippines, unlike abroad where you have to face the best of the best. For me, that is a very big stepping stone for our boxers if ever they win and we have proven it already,” said Jungco.

Aside from Demecillo and Rosales’ victories abroad, the most notable win brought by an Omega Boxing Gym boxer came from Tepora when he clinched the WBO intercontinental featherweight title by scoring a second round technical knockout (TKO) against erstwhile champion Losandi Komanisi last year.