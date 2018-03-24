Keith DeFiebre bets win in Camotes

THREE Cebuano cyclists from the Keith DeFiebre cycling team won in their respective categories of the 13th San Francisco Camotes CrossCountry Mountain Bike Challenge on Camotes Island, Cebu yesterday.

Dongkey Sanchez, who won the 2016 edition’s masters category, reigned in the veterans category (30-39 age-group) with a time of 53 minutes and 36.26 seconds.

Rolly Cabaluna (56:47.46) and Jun Duron (01:01:01.61) were his runners-up, respectively.

Another team member Manuel Pedroza clocked 55:57.91 to win the juniors-seniors category.

Gino Basirgo (56:49.33) and Leonard Talimporos (01:16:04.01) finished second and third, respectively.

Nilo Barbalose was the third winner from the team as he topped the golden category in 01:01:49.58. Ben Fabroa (01:08:36.16) and Leo Wagas (01:11:41.34) secured the last two podium finishes.

Meanwhile, Nick Malon topped the masters (40-49) category in 01:03:56.44. Metchel Pilapil dominated the beginners division in 58:13.09

Linton Capao won the Camotes Bikers-A category in 53:15.59. Pito Wenceslao Jr. reigned in the Camotes Bikers-B in 58:59.16.

John Ray Rustia reigned in the executive categories in 01:05:26.77 while Bonilito Abendan won the Fat Bike category in 01:15:16.52.