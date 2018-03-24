Magis Eagles start bid in Hyundai Cup Champions League

DEFENDING champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles will begin their title-retention bid with a game against Manila’s Great Oak Manor (GOM) in the Hyundai Cup 2018 Champions League.

The 3-day, 11-a-side invitational tournament will be held at the Fr. Julian Hernando Football Field located inside the SHS-AdC campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.

The Magis Eagles will cap the first day of the tournament with a game against Abellana National Shool (ANS), a last-minute replacement of the Negros Occidental Football Association (NOFA), which backed out due to lack of players.

Aside from the three teams, also invited to see action in this tournament are last year’s runner-up Don Bosco Technical College, Don Bosco Boys Home, and Paref Springdale.