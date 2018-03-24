CEBU DOMINATES

Erediano leads list of Cebuano winners in Alaska Ironkids Davao

From watching from the sidelines years ago, young Cebuana triathlete Moira Frances Erediano is now a three-time champion in the Alaska Ironkids.

This as the 13-year-old triathlete ruled the 13-14 Girls category of this year’s edition of the race held at the Azuela Cove in Davao City yesterday.

Erediano was among the 15 young Cebuano triathletes who finished in the top 10 in their respective categories. Of the 15, nine are members of the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) coached by Roland “Andoy” Remolino.

Erediano of TLTG clocked 43 minutes and 30 seconds to rule the 13-14 Girls.

She first competed in the Alaska Ironkids in 2014 and finished in 12th place. She improved to second place in 2015 and 2016, before winning top honors in Subic and Cebu last year.

Her coach, Remolino, said it was a fulfilling moment as they are preparing for a bigger race in Subic, the NTT ASTC Subic Bay International Triathlon 2018 this April 21-22.

“Gusto nako mo saka pa jud cya kay sa Subic, mag abot na jud mga lig-on,” said Remolino.

Other Cebuanos who bagged first place in their respective categories were Earol Belonquil (TLTG), who topped the 11-12 years old boys with a time of 32:59; Carron Paulter Canas, who dominated the 9-10 years old boys after clocking 26:28; and Al Dustin Bersabal, who took home the 6-8 years old boys with a time of 18:04.

Erediano is trailed in the 13-14 Girls by fellow Cebuanos with Omega Tri Team’s Marielle Estreba at second (43:31) and Nicole Marie del Rosario also of TLTG in third place (45:36).

The highest finish for a Cebuano in the 13-14 years old boys was courtesy of Omega Tri Team’s John Ivan Delica at sixth place with a time of 45:03.

In the 11-12 years old boys, finishing second to Belonguil was Matthew Justine Hermosa, who finished the race in 33:06 while Dave Zachary Fernandez salvaged seventh place after clocking 38:21. Both triathletes are also members of the TLTG.

In the distaff side, which saw many top finishers getting disqualified after the marshal told them to cross the finish line even if they still needed to go one more lap, Mikele Katerina Jopson salvaged third place with a time of 42:27.

Joining Canas in the 9-10 Boys were fifth placer Jason Christopher Cañete with a time of 30:48 and seventh placer Tenchi Nazar Semilla, who clocked 32:10. Both are also TLTG members.

Zurielle Kenzie Galo finished second in the distaff side with a time of 29:45.

TLTG’s Kenshie Luke Cabando placed fourth in the 6-8 Boys with a time of 19:50 while fellow TLTG Rhexiel Belonguil rounded up the top Cebuano finishers with a time of 22:28, which put her in second place in the 6-8 girls.