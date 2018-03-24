“MagTV Na Home Make Over” to benefit a lucky recipient

ANOTHER life will soon change as ABS-CBN Cebu’s “MagTV Na Home Make Over” returns.

The “MagTV Na Home Make Over” is one of the highlights of the magazine show as it celebrates its 10th anniversary with their theme, “Diyes Is It!”

The aim is to provide a free makover of the house of a chosen recipient. The hosts and staff themselves help in the makeover.

In a press conference last Tuesday, Charlie John Maratas, executive producer for “MagTV Na,” confirmed that they are coming up with the shortlist of entries and will conduct an ocular inspection for them to identify the recipient.

“We have a variety of letter senders. This is not limited to Cebu. We also have from neighboring provinces like Bohol and Leyte. We are having a hard time with the shortlist because everyone deserves a make over,” Maratas said.

Last year, the MagTV Na Home Make Over recipient was Alfredo Batulan from Pagsabungan, Mandaue City whose story touched the hearts of viewers.

Batulan’s right foot was amputated because of a bone tumor.

But despite his physical condition, he is his family’s breadwinner and works as a pastry maker.

This year, over a thousand of letter senders shared their stories.

Reena Elena Malinao-Tan, one of “MagTV Na’s” hosts, said that aside from their stories, there are other factors to be considered in choosing this year’s recipient for the home make over.

“Why do they need to help them? Why do they need a make over?” Tan replied when asked what should be in the senders’ letters.

They should also indicate the location, the size of the house, and lot ownership in their letter.

Once the recipient will be identified, they will be temporarily relocated as the make over will take a week.

”MagTV Na” has partnered with the Philippine Institute of Interior Designers (PIID) Cebu Chapter, Island Premium Paints, JamesHardie, The Furniture City, and MJT Trading and Construction for the house make over.

To date, there are eight new homes that have been turned over to their families.

Borgie Cabigas, one of the show’s hosts, shared some challenges they encountered in the previous home make over challenge.

One of these challenges was when there was no water available to mix with the cement.

“So ang among gibuhat kay nipalit mi og mineral water and mao among gisagol sa pagmasa,” Cabigas said.

Tan, on the other hand, said she is also overwhelmed especially with the schedule of the makeover.

She said they need to spend more time and even reached midnight just to finish the makeover in a week.

“Unpredictable gyud kung unsa amo buhaton kay depende man kung unsay nabuhat na. Di kaya namo tanan so naay panday. Naka ana gyud ko nga ing-ani diay ni. Naa ang bukbuk, ang abog,” she said.

For Jonathan Cimafranca, also a host of the show, his memorable moment was last year when he had an ankle

injury while playing basketball.

“Wa ko ka join sa first two days. Pag third day kay nibawi ko. Walay strength akong tiil, di ko katukod. I was on crutches,” Cimafranca said.

With what happened, Cimafranca said he felt the struggle of their recipient (Batulan).