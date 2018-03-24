Narratives of change

The concept of Paralegal Training was brought to the program of the Legal Alternatives for Women Center, Inc. (LAW Center, Inc.) as early as 2008 by the late Atty. Adoracion Cruz Avisado (retired judge from Davao City), their resource person on Development and Alternative Learning with lawyers and law students as their participants.

Then in 2010-2012, with funds accessed from the Cebu City Government GAD Fund, LAW Inc. introduced Paralegal Training to the Barangay Officials and Lupong Tagapamayapa.

Thus, a two-day Paralegal Training on Women Laws for the Barangay Officials and Lupong Tagapamayapa in Cebu City’s 10 barangay were conducted. From then on, LAW Inc. always included plans of holding Paralegal Training annually for the barangay officials together with the WCPD personnel, social welfare officers and GAD Focal Persons.

It was only at a 2-day Paralegal Training on Alternative Lawyering and Development Legal Practice on April 25-26, 2013, where the participants aside from WCPD-PNP, law and political science students, included VAW clients and members of the Crusade Against Violence (CAV) into the mainstream of Paralegal Training.

From 2014–2017, LAW Inc.’s Misereor Funded Project with Outcome-Impact Orientation (OIO) deepened this initiative, this time to empower women in the grassroots on laws for their protection. This, Five Batches of 2-Day Community-Based Paralegal and Leadership Skills Training were conducted. Per Outcome-Impact Orientation (OIO), Misereor’s interest, is a learning community and develops a culture of learning of which intervention by the project in social systems will affect CHANGE.

Thus, in fulfillment of this Women’s Month’ theme “ Making Change Work for Women”, LAW Inc. awarded the first grassroots women who became paralegals in their respective communities, at a general assembly on March 17, 2018. Sixty-seven (67) women leaders from Metro Cebu, Cebu City barangays, Cebu province north and Cebu province south were awarded the Outstanding Paralegals Award and four (4) the Leadership Excellence Award.

These outstanding women paralegals and leadership excellence awardees rose from misery, violence and all forms of abuse. Their learning from the Paralegal Training empowered them to help other abused women.

Some brought the issue of Violence Against Women (VAW) in their communities and courageously stood up and reclaimed their rights. Majority organized the marginalized in their communities and occupied positions as GAD focal persons, purok leaders, Chairs of the Committee on Women, councilors, lupong tagapamayapa, barangay chair.

Others went into sustainable livelihood and encouraged other women to do so. They also were resource persons on seminars on Women Laws, organized relief operations during calamities, established VAW desks in their barangays.

A few served as implementers of the Budget Program of DOLE and monitor its programs, provide assistance to the family of the VAWC victims, monitor the status of the victims and volunteer to gather reports on reported incidents of violence against women.

A few ably assist women victims of abuse through first-hand intervention to overcome stress and anxiety, providing initial counseling sessions at the barangay level and orienting women on their rights, also assist farmers for a livelihood income generating projects.

An interesting case is that of an awardee who lobbied for the establishment of a VAW desk in the barangay and mobilized women to join in the VAW network meetings. Her initiatives caused the barangay officials to appoint her as an interventionist for the drug surrenderers.

Another case is that of a passionate woman leader who is a staunch advocate for more women’s participation in local governance in eliminating discrimination against women.

Her strong dedication as Head of the Committee on Women shall lead as a role model for the creation of a VAW free community.

In strengthening women’s advocacy, a former GAD staff who became a GAD Focal in her barangay organized sitio visits and “pulong-pulong” to increase the community’s awareness how to stop abuses.

These are only a few glimpses of the profiles of the outstanding paralegals awarded by LAW Inc. There are 70 stories showcasing how We Can Make Change Work for Women and they are well documented.

Their struggles and transformations are worth our reflection for the Holy Week. Congratulations to LAW Inc. and multiply the number of outstanding paralegals.