Revive Peace and Order Councils

Businessmen and public officials in Cebu have expressed deep concern over the spate of killings in Metro Cebu, which has now reached 48 deaths, following another shooting incident late Friday evening, which resulted in the death of a security guard and the wounding of two German nationals, who just happened to be in the area and were hit by stray bullets.

They urged the police to solve the killings “before it is too late.”

Gordon Alan Joseph, president of Cebu Business Club, suggested to revive the Peace and Order Council and fire officials who are deemed ‘incompetent and cannot enforce the laws or solve crimes’.

“The business sector has been saying for weeks that this constant stream of murders committed with impunity will eventually badly affect the tourism sector and then eventually all business sector. And the crimes continue to go unsolved. And no one seems to be doing anything about it,” Gordon said.

Gordon said the string of killings happening in Metro Cebu has already affected the business sector, and cited that the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) market is starting to avoid Cebu.

Vice Governor Agnes Magpale told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview yesterday, said, “For the sake of tourism, we would like to request the police to seek immediate solutions on these and increase their visibility. Because we don’t want to be issued by foreign states with a travel advisory. That would be very big burden for Cebu.”

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza echoed the same sentiments and urged the police in her city to enhance and intensify their security measures.

“Alarming na kaayo para nako kay ubay-ubay na gyud since January, ang gipamatay sa motor-riding, unya basin mabalaka ang atong mga tourist ani. Mao ra ba ni ang gisaligan sa Lapu-Lapu City, ang tourism industry,” Radaza said.

(It is very alarming because many have been killed and maybe our tourist would be afraid. Lapu-Lapu City greatly relies on its tourism industry.)

Meanwhile, Antonio Chiu, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, is also calling on the police to take tougher stance to stop these killings.

“We would like to reiterate our call for the PNP to take tougher action to put a stop to the spate of killings in Cebu. The Peace and Order Council should be convened in the soonest time. The past few weeks show that criminals have lost their fear of our police force. The recent killing of a Councilor in San Fernando took place about 100 meters from the town’s Police Station,” Chiu said in a text message to Cebu Daily News.

Stanley Go, president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), also joined the calls to stop the killings and start solving these cases before Cebu would be seen as a ‘lawless country’.

He however said that for now, Cebu still enjoys positive feedback from prospective investors and tourists, both local and foreign.

“If these suspects are not brought to justice, it will definitely affect not only the tourism but also the over-all business environment. Cebu as a tourist and investment destination is very good but everything starts small. We have to prevent these crimes from becoming huge,” Go said.

More deaths

Late Friday evening, the vehicle of Wellington Lim, was strafed by unidentified gunmen as it left the parking lot of Infinity Bar, which he and his brother Peter Lim own.

The shooting resulted in the death of security guard Wilson Bucay and the wounding of another security guard and two German nationals.

Wellington Lim’s car was peppered with bullet holes but he survived the strafing.

A former drug convict was also shot dead by motorcycle riding gunmen, along C. Padilla St., Barangay San Nicolas yesterday afternoon. The victim, Niño Tañajora died from gunshot wounds on his head and body, said SPO1 Winston Ybañez.

In Barangay Suba, a certain Kevin Manitas, 35 was shot by three male suspects, just outside his house. The gunmen also fled on board a motorcycle, said PO1 Mark Philip Sanding of the Taboan Police Station.

In Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City, a suspected drug personality was gunned down Saturday dawn.

The victim, Leonard Dalaguit, a tricycle driver, was inside his parked vehicle when motorcycle riding assailants appeared at around 1:20 a.m. and shot him several times.

PO2 Janus Capangpangan, investigator at the Jagobiao Police precinct said the victim was a drug surrenderer in 2016. Dalaguit is the third alleged drug personality in Mandaue killed by unidentified gunmen and the fourth shooting victim in Mandaue since the anti-bonnet ordinance was implemented two weeks ago. With Benjie B. Talisic