Tacloban City, Leyte towns observe Earth Hour

TACLOBAN CITY — Earth Hour was observed in this city Saturday night as homes, businesses and government offices turned off power to join the global awareness campaign about climate change.

Christopher Garcia, institutional services division head of the Leyte II Electric Cooperative (Leyeco II), said they were happy that consumers participated in the annual event.

He, however, could not say as to how many participated in the Saturday night’s activity.

“We announced it through our Facebook account and from what we observe, many participated in the Earth Hour. But at this time, we cannot say yet how much we have saved,” Garcia said.

He said Leyeco II customers usually consumed 43 megawatts in its area of coverage, namely Tacloban City and the towns of Palo and Babatngon, which has more than 73,000 member-consumers.

The Tacloban City Hall and the Leyte capitol building joined by activity, as well as several houses in the city.

Carmen Bueno, 51, of Barangay 12 of this city, said that she had been observing the Earth Hour for three years.

“This is my own way of helping our environment,” she said.