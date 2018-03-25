Pimentel: Barangay polls in May to push through

The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will push through on May 14, 2018.

Senate President Aquilino Martin Pimentel III said this during a press briefing at the Indiana Aerospace University, where he was the guest of the school’s graduation rites on Sunday.

Although Congress had endorsed the postponement of the barangay elections to the plenary, but he said the Senate had no time to discuss this.

“Nag-recess na kami at sa May 15 pa ang balik ng Senado, kaya tuloy na tuloy ang Barangay and SK elections (We are already on recess and Senate will be back on May 15, thus, the Barangay and SK elections will push through),” said Pimentel.

He said this would be the right time to prepare for those who wanted to run for a position in the Barangay and SK elections.

He said that the plebiscite for the shift of government to federalism might be done separately this year or perhaps in the next election.

In his speech in front of the 475 graduates and their parents, he said he was supporting federalism that would bring real change to the country.

He said that in President Rodrigo Duterte’s first and a half year, the President has already accomplished six out of nine priorities in his administration.

These are the all out war against illegal drugs and corruption, the income tax relief, the increase of pay of the military and police, the irrigation projects, the free tuition, and the independent foreign policy.

He said the administration was still working the other priorities which included the end of contractualization.

“We want you to enjoy the fruits of change. When this happens, this will be the best exciting time to be alive,” he said.

Pimentel said that he was hoping that the country would produce more graduates to work in the tourism and airline industry like Indiana Aerospace University.

According to the IAU, Pimentel is one of the top officials of the country that had once graced the graduation rites of the university.

Former President Gloria Macagapal-Arroyo and now Pampanga Representative was among those who attended the graduation rites.

“We do this for the students and gradutes to be more inspired and really aim high to excell like the leaders of this country,” said Dr. Jovenal Toring, president, CEO and founder of the school.