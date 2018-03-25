Teenaged boys admit to being paid to kill

INMATE’S KILLERS FALL

FINALLY, the death of Niño Tañajura will no longer be an statistics in the spate of unsolved killings in Metro Cebu after the fall yesterday of his two alleged assailants.

But the suspects turned out to be both male teenagers who admitted to the police that they were guns-for-hire and were paid P45,000 to kill Tañajura.

Tañajura, 34, an ex-detainee, was sitting at the back of a multicab parked along C. Padilla St., Barangay San Nicholas, Cebu City on Saturday when he was shot dead by two men on board a motorcycle.

The 17-year-old and 18-year-old teenage boys were arrested in a hot pursuit operation by Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) – Homicide Section on Sunday morning.

They did not resist arrest, said investigator SPO1 Winston Ybañez.

Ybañez said they were looking the possibility that the killing was drug-related because they have received reports that Tañajura had been jailed twice over illegal drugs cases.

He said the name of the two young men as Tañajura’s assailants surfaced during their follow up investigation.

“Pag adto sa atong mga kauban sa Sitio Bato (Barangay Ermita) cooperative ra sila ug wala nisukol (When our personnel arrested them in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, the suspects were cooperative and did not resist),” said Ybañez.

Ybañez said the suspects admitted to the crime, saying they were hired to kill Tañajura for P45,000.

The two men also surrendered the two .45 caliber handguns they used in killing Tañajura, Ybañez said.

According to the policeman, the 18-year-old confessed he drove the motorcycle while the 17-year-old was the back rider. The two suspects admitted that they both fired shots at the victim.

“Kani si (18 year-old) niangkon ni nga naka sala na siya sa una. Kaning usa (17-year-old) first time ni niya ( The 18-year-old admitted that this was not the first time he killed somebody while the 17-year-old said that was his first time),” Ybañez said.

Ybañez said they already have some information about the person behind the killing of Tañajura but he said they could not yet divulge his identity.

The police also withheld the identities of the two suspects, both of whom were being held at the CCPO detention facility, pending a follow up operation to get the mastermind.

Ybañez, meanwhile, urged the public for keep on helping the police solve murder cases and other crimes happening in the city.

“Nakita nato nga dali siya pag solve sa tabang sa mga taw usab (We saw that the case was immediately solved because of the help of the public),” said Ybañez. /Reporter