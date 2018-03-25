Mandaue now 4-0 in Gov’s Cup volleyball

THIS early, Mandaue City is showing the rest of the field that it is the team to beat in the northern division of the Governor’s Cup volleyball tournament.

The spikers from this highly urbanized city of the Cebu province extended their winning streak to four yesterday, after crushing team Poro, 25-4, 27-29, 25-2, at the San Francisco Municipal Gym in Camotes Island, Cebu.

Mandaue now has an immaculate 4-0 (win-loss) record in the northern division.

Team captain Shiela Mae Kiseo and Ressel Pedroza led the attack of Mandaue in the first set rout before taking a rest in the second set with the rest of the starters.

With the second stringers in charge of the second set, Poro managed to keep in step and escape with a 29-27 victory to force a decider.

Behind Kiseo, Mandaue started the third with a back-breaking 20-0 run to pave the way for the lopsided victory against a Poro team that suffered its third loss in as many games in this competition for volleybelles aged 18 years and below.

In another game, home team San Francisco Lady Warriors tasted their second victory after defeating team Cordova, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23.

San Francisco improved to 2-3 while Cordova dropped to 1-3.

Cordova also lost to Liloan (3-1), 27-29, 6-25.

Consolacion logged its second win in three tries with a 25-23, 25-11 victory over San Francisco.

In games at the Tuburan Municipal Gym, Medellin (3-0) defeated Tabogon (1-2), 25-18, 25-18; Santa Fe (2-1) trounced Tuburan (1-3), 25-19, 28-26; Santander (1-1) beat Samboan (0-2), 25-17, 25-22; Moalboal (1-1) toppled Alegria (1-1), 25-17, 25-22; and Dumanjug (2-0) routed Ginatilan (0-2), 25-14, 25-16.