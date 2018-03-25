SAC to honor four selfless Cebuanos with major awards

FOUR selfless Cebuanos who have done much for sport without the need for recognition will be feted in the 36th Sportswriters Association of Cebu-San Miguel Beer Sports Awards today at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu at 2 p.m.

Rhoel Dejano and Tony San Juan, both physicians who have treated some of Cebu’s athletes pro bono, are this year’s recipients of the Orlacsan Award, named after the late SunStar Cebu sports editor who was known for his generosity.

Rico Ramirez, who helped found the Kamagayan Football Club, is the Presidential Awardee, while Jean Henri Lhuillier, the chief backer of Philippine tennis and softball is the Sportsman of the Year awardee.

Founded over three years ago, the Kamagayan Football Club has slowly transformed the lives of the less-fortunate kids of the barangay through sports.

The community-based club encourages the kids to not only take sports but to stay in school and off vices.

Some of the players have had run-ins with the law in the past but are starting to change their way, thanks to the encouragement of Ramirez, coaches and other volunteers who help the club.

Just recently, the club joined the Thirsty Cup but unfortunately lost in the knockout stage to the eventual champion in one division due to a technicality.

“Some of the kids, unfortunately don’t have NSO certificates or weren’t registered, so getting the proper papers is always difficult to them. But what is amazing with the Kamagayan Football Club is that it’s not only the parents or players who are involved but the community and the club has become a source of pride for them,” said outgoing SAC president Mike T. Limpag. “What is also commendable is that the club doesn’t envision to transform these kids to be the next Phil Younghusband but aims to make the team and the players the bearer of hope and optimism to the community and their families.

On the other hand, Lhuillier will be honored for his contribution to both softball and tennis over the years.

The Cebuano sportsman has bankrolled major and multi-legged age group tennis tournaments all over the country aside from supporting the national tennis teams.

He has also supported the national softball team in its quest to gain the needed experience to quality for the 2020 Olympics.

“Tennis and softball are two sports that don’t get much support in Cebu or nationally, yet these two have thrived thanks to Mr. Lhuillier. Of course, tennis and softball too are two sports where Cebuanos excel not only nationally but internationally.

We have Cebuanos who have become of the junior Davis Cup teams and in softball, we’ve had national champions and Cebuanos who have become part of the senior national teams, Mr. Lhuillier’s support to the two sports is also an indirect support for Cebu sports,” said Limpag.

The four individuals will be joining other noted Cebuano athletes in the annual awarding initiated by Cebu sportswriters.

Among the noted recipients this year are boxing legend Donnie Nietes, Olympian Mary Joy Tabal, PBA star June Mar Fajardo and billiard queen Rubylen Amit.

Cebuanos who donned the country’s colors in the Southeast Asian Games last year will also be feted along with other Cebuanos who made the national teams in various sports.

“We the sportswriters have seen our Cebuano stars campaign first hand, we know how good they are. This is the chance for the Cebuano fans to see them in person, so I am inviting all sports enthusiasts to join us as Cebu’s best athletes are honored by the people who write about them,” said Limpag. /