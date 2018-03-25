Omega boxers to fight in Bukidnon

AFTER their stablemates Kenny “Big Heart” Demecillo and Jessie Cris “Jimdomar” Rosales logged impressive wins abroad, other Omega Boxing Gym boxers will try to prove their worth as they face tough opponents in a fight card on April 3 in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

The Omega Boxing Gym boxers will be spearheaded by the returning unbeaten World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Flyweight champion Christian “The Bomb” Araneta (14-0-0,12KOs) and he will be joined by Royder Lloyd Borbon (5-2-1, 5KOs), Tomjune Mangubat (9-0-0, 8KOs) and Marjon Piencenaves (4-0-1, 3KOs).

The 22-year-old Cebuano Araneta, who is still unbeaten, suffered a torn muscle in his right shoulder in June 2017 that kept him out of action for the rest of that year.

He returns to the ring for the first time since the injury to face an unheralded Ian Ligutan in an eight-rounder bout.

Araneta had a six-month rehabilitation and successfully returned to training and had several sparring session last January.

Borbon, meanwhile, will be facing the undefeated Robert Paradero (16-0-0, 11KOs), who will be fihgting in his hometown in Manolo Fortich.

Mangubat fights Zamboanga del Norte native Boyce Sultan (9-9-1, 5KOs) in his homecoming fight. Mangubat was born in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon but is currently based in Cebu City under Omega Boxing Gym’s watch.

Piencenaves takes on journeyman Jeffrey Jimenez (8-32-2, 5KOs) in the fight card promoted by Cagayan de Oro-based boxing promotions Championship Boxing Development Philippines (CBDP).