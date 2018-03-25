San Miguel gets back at Magnolia

Facing the same problem that doomed them in Game 1, the San Miguel Beermen this time showed their championship poise and withstood another rally to rout a gritty Magnolia side, 92-77, in Game 2 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena yesterday.

Up 75-57 going into the payoff period, the Beermen went cold anew in the first five minutes of the quarter and allowed the Hotshots to pull to within 68-75 following an 11-0 run.

But unlike Game 1, San Miguel’s veterans were able to stop the bleeding as Arwind Santos ignited a 10-0 tear in a span of around two minutes that restored an 85-68 lead with 4:46 left in the game and virtually knocked the winds out of the upset-seeking Hotshots.

Santos led the Beermen with 24 points and eight rebounds but it was the timing of his shots that came up big for San Miguel.

His three pointer — one of six he made in the game — at the 7:00 mark of the fourth stopped Magnolia’s run and started San Miguel’s own streak that paved the way for the victory.

After Santos’ shot, Cebuano June Mar Fajardo and Chris Ross each scored a deuce. Then, Marcio Lassiter hit a big three as Magnolia struggled to get back into the game after that.

Lassiter added 16, Alex Cabagnot chipped in 15 while Fajardo managed 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Beermen, who are gunning for a fourth straight All-Filipino crown.

Marc Barroca had 18 points for Magnolia, which used a 13-0 blast to start the fourth in Game 1 to turn the tide around in its favor despite trailing, 75-89, going into the last period.