FDA warns vs fake paracetamol tablets

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned consumers against the purchase and consumption of counterfeit Biogesic paracetamol 500-milligram tablets.

In an advisory, the FDA said United Laboratories Inc., the marketing authorization holder for the drug, had verified the presence of the fake product in the local market.

“All health care professionals and the general public are hereby warned as to the availability of this counterfeit drug product in the market, which poses potential danger or injury to consumers,” the agency said.

The authentic product and the counterfeit item differ in tablet color, foil packaging pattern, foil material, and printed markings.

The importation and sale of counterfeit medicines are prohibited under Republic Act No. 9711 or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, as well as Republic Act No. 8203, or the Special Law on Counterfeit Drugs.

“All establishments and outlets are hereby warned against selling and dispensing of this verified counterfeit drug product with the above mentioned features,’’ the agency said.