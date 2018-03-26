Man found dead near creek in Duljo Fatima

AN UNIDENTIFIED man was found dead near a creek in Sitio Panaghiusa, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City on Monday morning.

Senior Police Officer 3 Antonio Din of the Cebu City Police homicide section said that they received a dead person alarm from a resident of Sitio Huyong Huyong Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The unidentified man, who lied beside a backpack, sustained gunshot wounds on his stomach and on his left leg, said Din.

Duljo Barangay Captain Elmer Abella told Cebu Daily News in a short interview that the victim was not a resident of Duljo-Fatima.

Investigators of the Cebu City Police Office’s Homicide Section are now conducting an investigation to identify the victim and to determine the motive of the killing.