Man found dead near creek in Duljo Fatima
AN UNIDENTIFIED man was found dead near a creek in Sitio Panaghiusa, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City on Monday morning.
Senior Police Officer 3 Antonio Din of the Cebu City Police homicide section said that they received a dead person alarm from a resident of Sitio Huyong Huyong Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.
The unidentified man, who lied beside a backpack, sustained gunshot wounds on his stomach and on his left leg, said Din.
Duljo Barangay Captain Elmer Abella told Cebu Daily News in a short interview that the victim was not a resident of Duljo-Fatima.
Investigators of the Cebu City Police Office’s Homicide Section are now conducting an investigation to identify the victim and to determine the motive of the killing.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.