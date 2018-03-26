Tomas to Aguirre: Don’t mislead the public

“Don’t mislead the public”.

This was Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s response on the accusations hurled by Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II that he is a drug protector.

“Is that the way you’re going to defend yourself (after dismissing the charges against Peter Lim?) Yabag. Dont mislead the public,” said Osmeña.

In the recent turn of events, Aguirre accused the local chief executive as a drug protector, a week after the latter announced that he’s planning to disbar the former for allegedly meddling in the cases against SM, BDO, and David Lim Jr.