SRP viaduct set for closure as 3rd bridge survey start

The public is advised of the road closure at the South Road Properties (SRP), specifically at the Cebu South Coastal Road’s (CSCR) tunnel and viaduct portions from 10:00 pm on March 30, 2018, Good Friday, up to 4:00 am on March 31, 2018, Black Saturday. Motorists passing the area are advised to take alternate routes during this period.

The said road will be closed from four to six hours to allow the contractors of the P30-billion Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) Project to conduct the as-built survey works to be used as reference and control points for the construction of the Bridgeway.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña approved the request of Cebu Link Joint Venture (CLJV) to conduct the activity, which is of utmost importance in preparation for the construction of the CCLEX.

CLJV, composed of Spain-based Acciona SA and Philippine-based First Balfour Inc. and DM Consunji Inc., is the consortium selected by Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC), the owner and operator of the bridge, to build the 8.5-kilometer expressway that will link mainland Cebu from Cebu City’s SRP to Cordova Municipality in Mactan island.

SRP Manager Nagiel Bañacia said they suggested that the activity will be done on March 30, Good Friday to take advantage of the minimal traffic along the CSCR at this period due to the Holy Week holiday.

After being issued the Notice to Proceed last January 8, 2018, the contractor is now doing the Detailed Engineering Design (DED) of the project while the spadework or actual ground works will start and will be visible by July 2018.

CCLEX, which is scheduled to be completed in 2021, will have two lanes each direction and will feature the main twin cable-stayed bridge structure, viaduct, and causeway.

The toll bridge is the first of Metro Pacific Tollway Company’s (MPTC) envisioned toll road expansion projects in Visayas and Mindanao. It is aimed to help decongest traffic in the existing two bridges connecting mainland Cebu to Mactan island, spur economic growth and boost investments not only in Cebu City and Cordova Municipality but also in the entire Cebu Province and Visayas Region.

The project can create 1,000 direct and indirect jobs during the three-year construction period and will benefit Cebu-based suppliers and sub-contractors.

CCLEC, a subsidiary company of MPTC, will build, operate and maintain CCLEX under a joint venture agreement with the Municipality of Cordova and the Cebu City Government.

MPTC is the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), a publicly listed infrastructure holding company and is a member of the MVP group of companies. It is the largest toll road concessionaire and operator in the Philippines that has now expanded its business in other Asean countries namely, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.