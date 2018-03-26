Two nabbed in Consolacion drug bust

Two newly identified drug peddlers were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Districts 4, Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion town on Monday, March 26 past 10 a.m.

Suspects were identified as Roger Blanco, 49, and Nicasio Osabel, 43, both residents in Sitio First Batch, Barangay Pulpogan.

Chief Insp. Gerard Ace Pelere of Consolacion police station said that they conducted the operation after two concerned citizens reported their illegal drug activity in the area.

Pelere added that Blanco was the subject of the operation and they were surprised that the two were together that time.

Confiscated from their possession were six small-sized sachets of suspected shabu and P200 buy-bust money.

The suspects are now detained at the Consolacion police precinct pending the filing of drug charges against them.