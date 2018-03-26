Trading in for new Nissan vehicle in Cebu easier with NIC program

Nissan Philippines, Inc. (NPI) expanded its services by offering the Nissan Intelligent Choice (NIC) to Cebuanos through the Nissan Cebu-South branch of the Gateway Group in Highway Linao, Talisay City.

The NIC, which allows customers to trade their pre-loved vehicles for Nissan’s brand-new units, was launched at the dealership last Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

The NIC program enables clients looking to upgrade to new Nissan vehicles to have fast and easy access to trade-in deals and at the same time help those looking for vehicles in the second hand market have a headache-free purchase from NIC certified pre-owned inventories.

For some car dealers without an in-house trade-in program, the challenge has always been that potential clients would have to personally dispose of their older unit before they could buy a new one.

“We understand that maintaining an old vehicle can be a challenge. The Nissan Intelligent Choice program is designed to provide great deals with optimum value for our customers. We believe that Cebu’s strong and growing market is a great starting ground for the program,” said Ramesh Narasimhan, President and Managing Director of NPI, in a press release.

Ensuring that customers get the best value for their money, the Nissan Intelligent Choice evaluates any vehicle for trade-in through a quality check 225-point checklist by Nissan’s certified technical experts to accurately measure and concretize their value.

The assessed cars fall under two categories: Nissan Intelligent Choice Certified Pre-Owned (NIC CPO) for vehicles not over 5 years old or within 80,000-kilometer mileage, and Nissan Intelligent Choice Non-Certified for older cars.

Accepting non-Nissan vehicles

NIC CPO cars get a 1-year or 50,000-kilometer warranty (on top of the unit’s existing mileage). The guarantee includes engine, air conditioning, transmission, and wheel drive costs, courtesy of Nissan’s partners: MAPFRE and Ibero Asistencia.

This means buyers looking to get a second hand vehicle from Nissan Cebu South will have peace of mind as their second hand units have undergone rigorous examinations and checks.

Both NIC CPO and NIC Non-Certified cars are also eligible for free towing services and the 24/7 Nissan Customer Assistance Center hotline (+632-403-6593 and 0927-600-9557).

“Our thorough appraisal, extensive warranty, and range of services demonstrate our utmost care for our customers. In fact, we also take in non-Nissan vehicles for exchange, allowing us to serve more clients. We are driven to become the go-to brand for customers who are looking at replacing their vehicles for better ones,” said Rolando Navarro, General Sales Manager of NPI.

The Nissan Intelligent Choice expansion in Cebu solidifies the brand’s commitment to continued growth and unparalleled, customer-driven services.

“The Nissan Intelligent Choice makes the search for the perfect second-hand car just as exciting and effortless as a smooth drive ahead,” said Narasimhan. “With the program, we want our customers to understand that choosing Nissan is more than just an intelligent decision — it is the perfect brand of choice.”

Present during the launch of the NIC program at Nissan Cebu-South were NPI assistant manager for pre-owned vehicles Joel Peñalosa, Gateway Group EVP Michael Goho and Nissan Cebu-South General Sales Manager Brian Remonde. /with a report from a press release