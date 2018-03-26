War veterans honored during Talisay Landing reenactment

A 100-year-old World War II veteran was among 10 Cebuano veterans commended during the 73rd anniversary of the Talisay Landing in Talisay City yesterday.

Guillermo Antoni Alegado, who hails from Pinamungajan town, Cebu, was with his wife Donata when he received his Certificate of Commendation from the Talisay City government.

Though it’s hard for him to talk, the wheelchair-bound Alegado said he took time to grace the event to show his appreciation that their heroics during the second World War were not forgotten.

“Nalipay ko nga maayo ang pagdawat namo (I am happy that they warmly received us),” Alegado said.

Despite being a centenarian, Alegado remained healthy.

“Hinay rana siya og pandungog pero wala mana siyay sakit,” said Victoria Panuncillo, Alegado’s granddaughter.

The event was graced by Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III, Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale, Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas and AFP-Central Command Commander Lt. Gen. Paul Atal.

Japanese Counsellor Chiharu Tsurouka and US Consul General Glenn Loop were also in attendance.

Value freedom

In his speech, Davide reminded Cebuanos to value freedom.

He stressed that Cebuanos should learn to stand on their own instead of depending on outside help.

“Dili nata kinahanglan pa nga maghulat sa pagdunggo sa tabang sa laing mga nasod. Karon paglihok na lang sa matag miyembro ning atong komunidad ang gikinahanglan aron makab-ot nato ang atong gipangandoy kanunay nga kauswagan (We should not depend on help to come. Each member of the community must do his share so that we can have progress),” said Dvide.

Aside from Alegado, the Talisay City government also commended nine other war veterans who are now in their late 90s imcluding Hipolito Rodriguez, Vicente Restauro, Agapito Dobluis, Briccio Jakosalem, Sergio Rivera, Teodulfo Flormata, Ricardo Ferolino, Leonard Ferolino andLuis Jabonero

Hannibal Lepardo, the Vice President of the Veterans Federation of Philippines in his speech thanked the Cebu government for giving importance to the veterans.

“I am very thankful (to the Cebu government) nga gi value even until today ang mga veterans,” Lepardo said.

Lepardo, who is from Capiz, also said that it would be nice if the government can extend its support to the veterans’ medicines and maintenance.

Reenactment

The commemoration started with a Mass at the Liberation Park in Barangay Poblacion followed by a military parade, floral offering and the reenactment of the battle for liberation.

Around 1,500 people witnessed the reenactment of how military forces defeated the Japanese who invaded Cebu during the second world war.

Students from Talisay City College acted as Japanese soldiers who maltreated the Filipinos then while the military’s Central Command and Philippine Navy cadets acted as the U.S. troops.

The reenactment also had Navy ships to dramatize the landing of military forces on the shores of Talisay City.