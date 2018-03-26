Cebu: Isolated rainshowers, winds

‘CALOY’ ENTERS PAR

TROPICAL Storm Caloy was expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (Par) between 11 P.M. last night to 2 o’clock dawn today, Tuesday, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

However, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan Chief Al Quiblat said that ‘Caloy’ ( international name ‘Jelawat’) was “less likely” to make landfall in any part of the country due to its recurving track towards the northwest.

“Walay significant effect sa pag-ulan diri sa Cebu pero ang hangin lang maoy mokusog (The rains in Cebu will not be significant but the winds will be strong),” Quiblat said in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News.

The public, especially sea travelers, are advised to continuously monitor Pagasa weather bulletins and watch out for gale warnings in the eastern coast of Sorsogon, northern and eastern coast of northern Samar, Siargao and Dinagat Island.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Cebu Station Petty Officer (PO2) Gerard Olaer said that because of the gale warning, travel to the eastern seaboard was barred for vessels below 250 gross tons.

“It’s not advisable for small fishing boats to sail in the open seas,” Quiblat said in Cebuano explaining that the rough sea conditions could cause waves of up to 2.8 to 4.5 meters high.

Since Thursday, March 21, the Philippine Coast Guard Cebu Station deployed quick response teams to all 13 Coast Guard substations in Cebu. A quick response team is equipped with an aluminum boat, search and rescue equipment, life jackets and flashlights .

As of 7 p.m. last night, Caloy was spotted 1, 200 kms east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said Cebu will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers until Saturday, March 31.

Safety preparations

Earlier, Baltazar Tribunalo, head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) , said they have sent early warnings to different Local Government Units (LGUs) in the province to be ready for any eventuality.

“We are monitoring it and keep the LGUs informed using early warning communications and let all identified communities (in flood prone or risky areas) to be ready,” he said in a text message.

“In case nga magbaha (there is flood), our response team from the LGUs will be there to address the concern but prior to that, early warning communications must be relayed,” he said.

For his part, Mandaue City, Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) Head Felix Suico said that because ’Caloy’ is expected to bring rains and strong winds, they will monitor flood and landslide prone areas in the city especially those near rivers and creeks.

Suico said Mandaue’s landslide prone areas were Barangays Casili, Tawason, Tingub and Cubacub; while flood prone areas were the villages near Mahiga Creek and Butuanon river especially Barangay Paknaan where a 6.5 hectare relocation site is often submerged in floods.

A DRRMO team will also be deployed at the Bridge Park below Marcelo Fernan Bridge on Sunday, April 1, as huge crowds traditionally gather to celebrate Easter with swimming parties under the bridge.