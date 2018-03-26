Numbers show killings no longer isolated – Gov

Contrary to the pronouncements of the Philippine National Police in the region, the unsolved killings that have haunted Cebu for the past month are no longer “isolated cases” that police officials want us to believe, said Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III.

“Dili na ni ma-considered nga isolated cases kay daghan na man gud (It can no longer be considered as isolated cases because there have been too many killings already.),” Davide said.

The governor, who attended the commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the Talisay landing yesterday, said that judging from the number of killings in Cebu, these are no longer isolated.

As of Monday, police records showed that there have been 49 killings in Cebu since February 17.

Despite the number, police officials still do not consider this as alarming saying the cases are not related to each other.

Police Regional Office Director (PRO-7), Chief Supt. Robert Quenery earlier said that the number of crimes which occurred in Cebu from January to March, is lesser than for the same period last year.

Cebu City Police Director, Senior Supt. Joel Doria however said that the arrest of three self-confessed gunmen, who killed alleged drug pusher Niño Tañajura shows police investigators are doing their part to solve the killings.

“Our policemen are doing their best to solve the killings,” he said.

He also assured the public that the killings are not sanctioned or supported by the government.

“As you heard from the self-confessed assailants, they were paid to do it. And it seems that drug groups are also doing their own internal cleansing,” Doria added.

More Bold

Meanwhile, Davide said killers nowadays have become bolder.

“Kining mga killers nagka-isog and very daring. Usahay (they kill in broad) daylight or hayag pa (These killers they became bolder and very daring. Sometimes they kill in broad daylight).

This is why Davide said checkpoints and police visibility are very important.

He also urged PRO-7 and the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) to create a task force that will focus on killing incidents in Cebu.

“Like a composite team to investigate these cases so that these will be solved immediately,” Davide said.