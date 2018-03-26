New ‘drug man’ nabbed in Sawang Calero bust

A 32-year-old man, whom police described as a newly identified drug personality, was arrested on Monday during an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Sawang Calero in Cebu City.

Abraham Daclison of Block 4, Barangay Sawang Calero, was caught selling suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in the barangay on Monday afternoon, said Chief Insp. Allan Rosario, San Nicholas Police Precinct chief, in an interview on Monday.

Confiscated from Daclison’s possession were 49 sachets of suspected shabu weighing 2.5 grams with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P29,500.

Rosario said that they received information about Daclison and had been monitoring him for quite a while.

On Monday, a team from the Drug Enforcement Unit of the the police precinct led by Police Officer 2 (PO2) Cleofas Bonjoc conducted a buy-bust operation against Daclison and arrested the suspect when he handed suspected shabu to an undercover police officer.

Daclison was detained at the police precinct’s detention cell pending the filing of charges.