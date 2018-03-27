Pusher nabbed in buy-bust op; 49 small sachets seized

CEBU CITY- A 32-year-old newly identified drug personality was collared in a drug buy-bust operation conducted by the drug enforcement unit of San Nicolas police station late afternoon on Monday.

Abraham Daclison, a resident of Block 4, Barangay Sawang Calero, was caught in possession of 49 small sachets of shabu weighing 2.5 grams, with an estimated worth of P29,500

Chief Inspector Allan Rosario, police station commander, said that the arrest of Daclison is a product of their surveillance and monitoring after reports surfaced regarding his involvement in the illegal drug trade in the barangay.

Daclison is now detained at the jail facilities of San Nicolas police station while the investigators prepare the filing of charges against him.