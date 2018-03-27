Cebu City Government distributes subsidy to displaced students after abandoning city-owned condo

At least 196 students from the mountain barangays received P6,000 each as rental subsidy from the city government today.

The recipients were among the students who vacated the five-storey Cebu City Hillyland Dormitory in June last year.

Most of the affected students are studying at the University of Cebu and Cebu Normal University.

These students used to stay in a condominium along N. Bacalso Avenue for free as the city government’s contribution to indigent students who needed a place to stay.

But last year, the Cebu City Government ordered the abandonment of the 20-year-old structure upon recommendation by city building officials and engineers.

Kevin Chua, city administrative aide, said that the giving of rental subsidy today is just the first batch of the distribution.

“Most of these students are in their fourth year in college already. Since they cannot occupy the condominium anymore because of the structural damages, the city wants to take part in their house rentals to at least ease their expenses,” Chua said.