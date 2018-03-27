Osmeña to order noise prohibition on Good Friday
By Morexette B. Erram March 27,2018
Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced that he has started drafting an executive ordinance (EO) which seeks to prohibit loud noises such as karaoke and disco on Good Friday in observance of the Holy Week.
“No noise during Holy Week. No karaoke, disco. Let’s not disturb the solemnity,” Osmeña told reporters during his press conference today.
He added that he will be directing law enforcers to apprehend persons who will violate the order.
“We’ll just tell the police to shut them down,” said Osmeña.
