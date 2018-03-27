Search for outstanding Central Visayas college students to close on April

The 57th search of the Ten Outstanding Students of the Philippines in Central Visayas (TOSP R-7) is accepting applicants until midnight of April 3, 2018.

The annual search for TOSP recognizes the best and the brightest students in Central Visayas who excelled in academics, leadership and social responsibility grounded on good moral values.

Colleges may submit a maximum of 2 nominees while universities may submit a maximum of 3 nominees. All nominees should come from different degree programs.

Nominated students must be Filipino citizens not more than 30 years old. Nominees must have excellent moral character and without any record of criminal conviction or unfavorable disciplinary case in school.

The nominees are also required to be bona fide graduating students or graduates of the current academic year 2017-2018 from a first baccalaureate degree, or Doctor of Medicine and Bachelor of Laws degrees.

The nominated students should be outstanding students in academic and co- and extra-curricular activities without failing grades during his/her entire study in college, Medicine or Law School.

“We are looking for students who are not just academically excellent, but also leaders with a track record in community service,” said Edilyn Lopez, president of TOSPAC- ISLAS (In the Service of Leadership And Service).