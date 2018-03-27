Cebu City Sports Center to open 24/7

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced that he will be extending the operations of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) 24/7 starting April 5.

This after a Facebook user named Zion Kristoffer Isobal requested the mayor, through his Facebook page, to open the sports complex 24/7 for joggers.

“That way, we from the BPO side can run, stay fit and I couldn’t think of a better running place at night, away from the prowling backs of the bad guys and those who cover their faces hunched on motorcycles,” said Isobal.

In response, Osmeña granted Isobal’s request.

“April 5, after Holy Week, Abellana will be 24/7. A study center will also be put there to cater students in the area,” the mayor stated in response.