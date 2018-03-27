Netizen’s request resulted to 24/7 operations of Cebu City Sports Center

After Mitch Roldan’s request to extend the accommodation of the Cebu City Public Library last March 5 on Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmneña’s Facebook account, another brave soul asked the mayor to open the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) 24 hours.

Facebook user named Zion Kristoffer Isobal requested the mayor, through his Facebook page, to open the sports complex 24/7 for joggers.

“That way, we from the BPO side can run, stay fit and I couldn’t think of a better running place at night, away from the prowling backs of the bad guys and those who cover their faces hunched on motorcycles,” Isobal stated in his Facebook comment.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena responded positively, stating that he will extend the operations of the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC) 24/7 starting April 5.

“April 5, after Holy Week, Abellana will be 24/7. A study center will also be put there to cater students in the area,” the mayor added stated.

The 31-year old Isobal, a running enthusiast and a human resource onboarding lead for a business process outsourcing (BPO) company, made the request online with the hope that the running track will be made available for employees with erratic work hours.

“I usually jog two to three times a week, but there was this one time that the security guard forewarned me that they will be closing at 9pm,” Isobal told Cebu Daily News.

“I am very thankful to mayor Tommy Osmeña because of his quick response and action,” he added.

CCSC chairman Ed Hayco supports the mayor’s move, describing it as a good idea to try.

“Instead of brainstorm, let’s trystorm! We got nothing to lose if we try,” Hayco said.