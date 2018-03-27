8 men arrested in separate police drug operations

Eight men were arrested in anti-drug operations by police operatives in Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue cities.

Police officers of the Subangdaku police station arrested Artemio Flores, 43; Roy Tampus, 40; Antonio Sibla, 35; and Christian Demetrio, 42.

Each of them was caught in possession of a small plastic sachet believed to contain shabu at a checkpoint along Zuellig Street, Barangay Subangdaku on Monday evening.

Three men were collared in Sitio Huyong-Huyong, Barangay Tawason, Mandaue city during the conduct of a buy-bust operation by the Canduman police station.

Arrested were Justine Cogtas, the subject of the police operation and two of his companions namely Albert Rosanabe and Niño Rey Doncillo.

Seized from them were 10 small sachets of suspected shabu.

In another operation conducted by Hoops Dome police station inside a motel in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, policemen arrested Shaun Antigua, 39, a resident of Sitio Pool, Barangay Bankal of the same city, on Monday afternoon.

Seized from him were a small plastic sachet and a medium pack of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P47,200.