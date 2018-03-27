CHAMPIONS AGAIN

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu rules Hyundai Cup 2018 after victory over DBBH

Hiroshi Iwanaga scored the lone goal that allowed Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles to come away with a 1-0 edging of the Don Bosco Boys Home (DBBH) and win their second straight title in the Hyundai Cup 2018 Champions League, which came to an end yesterday at the Fr. Julian Hernando Football Field located inside the SHS-AdC campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Iwanaga headed the ball in the 42nd minute of the finals match following a free kick from Jacob Braun.

After dropping to third place last Monday in the eliminations, the Magis Eagles advanced to the finals after getting back at the top position with its 2-0 blanking of Paref Springdale that gave them a 4-0-1 win-draw-loss record.

Erstwhile leader DBBH dropped to the second spot after ending its final elimination game against Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) in a scoreless draw, for a 3-2-0 card and the right to take the other finals ticket.

Third place was copped by DBTC after posting 3-1-1 record.

Organizers decided to no longer hold a penalty shootout between teams no. 3 and 4 to determine the third placer. Instead, they based it on the number of points accumulated after the eliminations.

Individual awards

Declared as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player was Nathan Bajarias of Ateneo de Cebu. His teammate, Miguel Galang was named as the Best Goalkeeper.

DBTC’s Paul Mapula was awarded as the Best Defender while DBBH’s Jaire Tanjay was chosen as the Best Midfielder. Paref Springdale’s Luis Roxas bagged the Golden Boot with his total of four goals in the tournament.

Ending the tournament in the fourth to the sixth places respectively were the visiting Great Oak Manor (GOM) from Manila (1-1-3), Paref Springdale (1-1-3) and Abellana National School (0-1-4).

Although GOM and Paref Springdale finished with the same record, GOM took the fourth place with its goal difference of 7 points. Springdale only had 4.

This invitational Born 2002 11-a-side tournament is organized by Hyundai and SHS-AdC in cooperation with the Ateneo parents and is sanctioned by the Cebu Football Association.