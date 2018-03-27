DENR awards Solid Earth for responsible mining

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) has awarded Solid Earth Development Corp. (SEDC) the Gawad Tugas for responsible mining.

The government granted SEDC the award “in recognition of having displayed and demonstrated innovation, ingenuity and investment in environment protection, conservation and management.”

DENR-7 Director Emma Melana informed SEDC chief technical adviser Hiroyiko Sakakibara about the decision of the DENR awards committee.

SEDC President Atty. Dennis Tenefrancia received the award from Melana during the DENR-7 3rd Gawad Tugas awarding ceremony at the Marcelo B. Fernan Press Center in Sudlon, Lahug, Cebu City.

With 14 other awardees for clean air and water and biodiversity conservation, among others, the activity highlighted the celebration of the 2017 Philippine Environment Month that carried the theme, “Connecting People to Nature.”

Tenefrancia said the award “embodies the hardwork, discipline, commitment for excellence, perseverance and sacrifices we put in to fulfill our long-term commitments.”

“Responsible mining indeed is too important. We faced a lot of environmental challenges in our day-to-day operations. So does the world,” he noted.