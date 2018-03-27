Public advised: Despite Caloy, be mindful of the heat

Despite the presence of Tropical Storm Caloy in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), Cebuanos are advised to still be mindful of the heat.

Engineer Al Quiblat of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan said this as he warned the public of a higher heat index despite the presence of Caloy.

“Posible nga moabot to 39 to 40 degrees ang heat index ug makadaot na sa lawas beyond 20 minutes nga exposure sa init. Maka-cause na og heat stress and probably heat stroke (It’s possible that the heat index will reach from 39 degrees to 40 degrees Celsius, which can possibly affect the body if one will be exposed to this beyond 20 minutes. This can probably cause heat stress and probably heat stroke),” said Quiblat.

Quiblat also said that Tropical Storm Caloy had entered the PAR and would not cause any significant effect to the country.

He said that the Caloy is expected to traverse an upward track to curve going east back to the Pacific Ocean.

But yesterday, a trip bound from Cebu port to Ormoc City was cancelled because of the rough sea condition in Eastern Visayas said Commander Jerome Cayabyab of the Philippine Coast Guard Station.

Cayabyab said that the cancellation was called for by the vessel captain and that operations in Cebu Port is still normal.

“Nakasukod ta og 40 kilometers per hour ug duna tay gale warning sa Samar area. The rest of the Visayas area, moderate to rough ang kadagatan,” said Quiblat.

(We have measured [the waves speed] at 40 kilometers per hour and we have a gale warning in Samar area.The rest of Visayas experience moderate to rough sea condition.)

Quiblat said that they expect a milder sea condition starting Wednesday until the weekend.

Quiblat said that they were expecting Caloy to be out of PAR by Thursday.