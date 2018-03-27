EGG-citing Easter at Maayo Hotel

EASTER Sunday is just around the corner and Maayo Hotel-Cebu delivers a delightful line-up of festivities this Easter for interested guests.

Indulge your taste buds in Uma Restaurant’s Sunday buffet highlighting delicious Cebuano dishes, including the “Maayo lechon.”

Enjoy local cuisine with family and friends for only P950 per person on April 1 from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

There will also be an Easter mass at 9 a.m. in the hotel grounds.

The 4-star wellness hotel invites kids of all ages to come in their best costumes and join Maayo’s Easter Sunday Funday games and activities.

For only P450 per person, they will get a chance to win exciting prizes and have plenty of activities to choose from.

These include magic shows, balloon tricks, an Easter Egg hunt and a film showing. Kids will also get to relish delectable treats.