Are you in?

I grew up not knowing what fashion is, but as a kid I love to read, so I would often see fashion images in Time, National Geographic, and few back issues of fashion magazines.

It fascinated me. It stirred my imagination, and I would often sketch clothes at the back of my notebooks. The more I read, the more I learned about fashion.

First, the labels—I did not even know how to pronounce French labels properly until a high school classmate taught me.

Sensibilities

One day you’re in, and the next day you’re out. Navigating through this wonderful generation—of digital age, social media, fast fashion, fads and trends—being a new fashion designer, and leaving a distinct mark are challenging.

Now, loudness is the new thing, but for me, a humble, quiet whisper reaches deeper and lasts longer; not everyone has to scream.

Everything is quick, and the design can be picked up and presented on various media platforms. There are so many sources that a creative person can tap into and, I admit one can drown with so much information.

To be a fashion designer today with a sustainable career is—aside from being aware of what is happening in the world—owning a strong sense of self. I have noticed that

beyond the frill of trends, true fashion designers who stood the test of time are people of authenticity.

Being able to express myself truthfully according to my “trend intuition” is a plus factor. How to translate trends through classic and wearable pieces that work for the client defines us.

In a world full of creative people, it is difficult to stand out. But my edge as a designer is presenting my work from my own point of view —being professional in all dealings.

The challenges of a young designer

New, yes, but I am not that young, anymore.

The challenge is finding one’s own identity in the fashion industry, which includes keeping up with technology in so many terms: from the process, fabric, promotion. How to stay current and relevant adds to them.

In fashion, everything happens so fast, and we, designers, are not machines.

You can’t expect us to be creative on cue.

And if I am not certain on who I am, then as a fashion designer I can be swept up in the whirlwind of fashion.

Time is valuable, and I can’t make pretty things if I am burned-out or uninspired.

The inspiration

I take inspiration from so many things.

Nature, for one, is the best resource: from the simplest patterns on a stone picked up on a dusty road, or the petals of a flower, to the plumage of birds, or the movement of a cheetah, or the colors of dusk to the stars on a clear evening sky.

Growing up in the Cordilleras, I have seen the most beautiful mountains and lived the culture of the Igorots.

On the fun side, being a cave and technical diver, I have witnessed the beauty of the depths of the ocean and the veins of submerged caves along with the limestone formations.

On lawyering and designing

It is hard balancing the two, but it is doable by being disciplined and focused in delivering quality work, either as a lawyer or designer.

I am still a work in progress.

It is tough to separate the two to define who I am.

Her aesthetics

I’m mainly inspired by vintage a lot. Whether I’m shopping or on social media, bright prints, colors, and pattern always catch my eye.

Colors could really allure me, especially when I see them in unconventional combinations —clashing them altogether.

One step at a time, I know for sure, and I say this with all honesty: As a designer, I am good as my last piece of garment I have made, so every piece is a dream collection.

