PAL completes IATA operational safety audit

PAL Express successfully completed for the third consecutive time the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), confirming the airline’s strict compliance with international aviation safety standards.

IOSA is the internationally recognized and accepted evaluation system of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline. The audit is conducted every two years and is recognized as the gold standard in airline safety assessments.

“In line with our continuous efforts to achieve 5-Star quality rating, we will ensure that we adhere to the highest international safety standards and provide quality flights,” said PAL Express president Bonifacio U. Sam.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) and PAL Express are the only two airlines in the Philippines that have successfully undergone IOSA audits and thus listed in the IOSA Registry. Both airlines operate under the common brand name “Philippine Airlines” and serve 76 destinations in the Philippines and abroad, having just earned a 4-Star Global Airline certification from Skytrax.