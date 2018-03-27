Businessman offers lots for fire victims

A BUSINESSMAN who claims ownership of the fire site in Sitio Paradise, Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City offered another site for the fire victims yesterday.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said she had Pajo Barangay Captain Junard Chan talk to the fire victims to convince them to relocate in a 16,500 square meter lot owned by the businessman in Sitio Sudtonggan, Barangay Basak.

The businessman also offered another lot at Barangay Babag for the fire victims. Radaza said they will develop the two sites for the families who will get to occupy the areas for free.

The businessman acquired the lot in Sitio Sudtonggan at P400 per square meters and the lot in Barangay Babag at P700 per square-meter from the original price of P1,500 per square-meters.

“We told the families to start looking for a temporary place to live in because after the site development of the relocation area, they can already transfer there,” Radaza said.

But the families rebuilt their homes in the area and asked to stay there until the relocation site is ready.

The other families wanted to verify the businessman’s ownership of the lots.

In Barangay Basak, the lot owner allowed the displaced families to rebuild their homes at the area which is being cleared for reblocking.