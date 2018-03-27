Sports center set to operate 24/7

AFTER the City Library, it’s the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) that will be opened to the public 24/7.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena announced the 24/7 schedule for the city sports center yesterday in response to a request from Facebook user Zion Kristoffer Isobal to open the venue for those who want to avail of its facilities after 9 p.m.

“That way, we from the BPO (business process outsourcing) side can run, stay fit and I couldn’t think of a better running place at night, away from the prowling backs of the bad guys and those who cover their faces hunched on motorcycles,” Isobal said.

The mayor agreed, saying “April 1, after Holy Week, (the CCSC) will be 24/7. A study center will also be put there to cater students in the area.”

In addition to the study centers, the city government opened the first 24/7 satellite study center located on the second floor of Barangay Pardo Public Market last Sunday.

The study center is an extension of the Rizal library along Osmeña Boulevard which is the first public library in the Philippines to operate 24/7.

The mayor approved the library’s 24/7 operation in response to a request from student Mitch Roldan’s comment on his Facebook page.

The city government’s study centers will provide free WiFi access, fully air-conditioned and well-lighted study areas for the students and the public.

The city is also planning to convert abandoned city-owned buildings into study hubs to service students from the south and north district.