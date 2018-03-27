For faster police response during Lent

BISIKLETA IGLESIA

For faster police response in times of trouble and to enhance the health and wellness of the city’s police force, the Cebu City Police Office on Tuesday launched Bisikleta Iglesia, a spin-off from the solemn Holy Week activity, Visita Iglesia.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City Police Office director said during the launching that Bisikleta Iglesia was the brainchild of Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, the regional director of PRO-7.

Doria said policemen on bikes have faster response time than those on four-wheeled vehicles such as patrol cars since the former can easily navigate through dense traffic.

He also emphasized the three focus areas of the program which are 1) to ensure public safety, 2) provide assistance to visitors and 3) keep in mind their duties.

Doria also explained that using bikes while patrolling the streets is a good form of exercise that would boost the health of the police.

“It is important for the public to feel secure as they celebrate Lent. It is important that they see us and feel our presence,” Doria said.

Bisikleta Iglesia is composed of 30 bicycle-riding cops from the city’s different police units led by Senior Inspector Jovito Labra.

The team inspected ports, bus terminals and other crowded areas on Tuesday morning.

Senior Supt.Angelito Dumanging the Regional Chief Directorial Staff of PRO-7, said he was satisfied with yesterday’s inspection.

Dumanging and his men distributed fliers and foldable fans with a list of wanted persons.

Central Visayas is under full alert status which means policemen are not allowed to be absent or take a leave.

A police assistance desk is also deployed in each bus or port terminal in the city with a standby patrol car to boot.