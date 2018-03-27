Online Basketball Training Camp now in four venues

THE ONLINE Basketball Training Camp will open its Cebu City camp on April 2 at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) gym in Cebu City.

It will also have summer training camps in Minglanilla, Dipolog and Calbayog City, Samar.

The Calbayog camp, which is supported by the city government headed by Mayor Rolando Aquino and the City Sports Development Council, will open from April 14 to 17 with morning and afternoon sessions at the airconditioned gym inside the Calbayog Sports Center.

The Minglanilla camp will commence on April 7 at 8 a.m. at the Minglanilla Sports Complex while the Dipolog City camp will start this May.

The camp is under the supervision of former PBA player and now Training Director Mark Tallo.

Registration is ongoing at the CEC office.

Participants will get free upper uniform and balls.

For more info, call or text 09238393313/ 09058139093.