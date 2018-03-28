LTFRB issues special permits for Holy

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) issued special permits to at least 86 busses as part of the preparations for the Holy Week,

LTFRB-7 Director Ahmed Cuizon said that most of the bus operators who applied for a special permit are those plying in the southern part of Cebu.

Cuizon also warned bus drivers of overloading given the influx of passengers going to their respective provinces during the holy week.

Aside from terminal inspections, the Land Transportation Office will also deploy their personnel to conduct inspections on roads to ensure the safety of the bus and its passengers.