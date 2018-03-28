New DOJ panel summons Lim, Espinosa to probe

The new panel of prosecutors tasked to review the drug complaint against alleged drug personalities Peter Lim, Kerwin Espinosa, Peter Co and several others has issued summons to all parties in the case for a preliminary investigation set next month.

Those required to appear on April 12 include complainant the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG), Lim, Espinosa, Co and other respondents namely Marcelo L. Adorco, Max Miro, Lovely Impal, Ruel Malindagan and Jun Pepito.

Based on the subpoena, all parties are required “to submit additional pieces of evidence in support of their respective positions.”

Members of the panel include Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Juan Pedro C. Navera, Assistant State Prosecutor Anna Noreen T. Devanadera and Prosecution Attorney Herbert Calvin P. Abugan.

The new panel is tasked to do further preliminary investigation on orders of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre exercising his authority to conduct an automatic review of decisions on drug-related cases.

The first panel of prosecutor dismissed the complaint last December against Lim, Espinosa and the others for lack of evidence.

Aguirre said the new probe would give the parties the opportunity to strengthen their positions by submitting additional evidence.