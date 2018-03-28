500 slots available for Cebu City Government’s summer job program

The Cebu City Government is opening 500 slots for the Special Program for the Employment of Students (SPES), a summer job opportunity for senior high school fresh graduates in the city.

The program is a collaboration of the city and the Department of Manpower Development and Placement (DMDP) and the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7).

Successful applicants will receive a salary of P477 per day.

“For this year, Mayor Osmeña wants to hire fresh K-12 graduates because he wanted that their salary in their summer job can help their expenses for college,” said Jess dela Cruz, the city’s youth development office chief.

Dela Cruz added that Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña prefers that some students will act as auditors who will inspect and reassess the mayor’s recent projects in the city as to their sustainability and impact.

Qualified applicants must be 18 to 30 years old who are residents of Cebu City.

Applicants shall also have passing grades in all subjects and is a resident of Cebu City and a combined net income after tax of the parents of not more than P131,000 annually.

Other requirements include original birth certificate, voter’s certificate/photocopy of voter’s ID, a copy of recent school grades, resume and a duly accomplished Student Resource Scheme (SRS) form.