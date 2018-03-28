Tanod, wife survive shooting in Dumaguete City

A BARANGAY tanod or village watchman and his wife survived a drive-by shooting at their home in a social housing site in Barangay Candawinonan, Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental at 1 pm last Tuesday.

SPO 3 Espidito Tuban said 51-year-old tanod Rogelio Ricaberte was relaxing at home while his wife Nimfa Ricaberte was doing the laundry when two motorcycle-riding assailants fired shots at their house and sped away.

Six spent shells from a .45 pistol were recovered from the crime scene. An investigation is ongoing, Tuban said.